Billong Own Goal Gives Fenerbahce Two-Goal Lead February 2, 2021 15:50 1:12 min Jean-Claude Billong steers the ball into Hatayspor's net to give Fenerbahce a 2-0 lead in Antakya. Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig Hatayspor -Latest Videos 1:58 min Villas-Boas Offers To Resign From Marseille 0:51 min Florentino Perez Tests Positive For COVID-19 1:11 min Thiam Finds Fenerbahce Opener Against Hatayspor 0:59 min Sports Burst - Koeman: Messi More Out Than In 0:59 min Koeman "Not Confident" About Messi's Future 6:06 min Mbappe: I'm Here To Help Neymar 8:25 min Betis Move Seventh After Edging Osasuna 1:27 min Iglesias Finds The Opener Against Osasuna 1:02 min Barca Send Todibo On Loan To Nice 1:10 min Poch: Neymar And Mbappe Will Stay At PSG