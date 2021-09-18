Besiktas came from a 0-2 deficit visiting Antalyaspor to get their fourth win and gain possession of the top of Turkish Super Lig.

Haji Wright opened the score for the locals with the first goal allowed in the season by Besiktas at the minute 42. Veysel Sari made it 2-0 right before halftime at the 45+1 mark.

However, Besiktas had different plans and came out as a much tougher team in the second half. Ridvan Yilmaz started the comeback at 49', followed by Michy Batchuayi at 65' and the victory goal scored by the substitute Rachid Ghezzal at the 76-minute mark.

At the end of the match, Besiktas was at the top with a 4-1-0 mark and Antalyaspor continued flirting with the relegation zone at the 16th. spot and a 1-1-3 record.