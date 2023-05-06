Besiktas came back from a one-goal deficit to win 3-1 against Antalyaspor in the 33rd matchday of the Turkish Super Lig.

Antalyaspor finished the first half of the match, held at Corendon Airlines Park, leading 1-0 with a goal by Ömer Toprak in the 32nd minute.

But the visitors found the equalizer through Vincent Aboubakar in the 54th minute.

The same player who scored the tying goal went on to score the game-winner at the 89th minute, after seeing his teammate Cenk Tosun score at the 82nd minute.