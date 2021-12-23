Besiktas got a 2-1 win at home against Goztepe with Larin and Ghezzal's goals. Ndiaye had scored for the visitors who missed a penalty in the first part.

Beşiktaş have won 13 points from losing positions in the Turkish Super Lig this season, more than any other team.

Göztepe have lost 13 points from winning positions in the Turkish Super Lig this season, only Kayserispor (17) have lost more.

Beşiktaş are undefeated in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 15th May 2021 to 21st September 2021, a run of 7 games.

Larin has scored 6 goals this season (1 in this game), no Beşiktaş player has more in the Turkish Super Lig.