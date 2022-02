Post-match highlights:



Antalyaspor have failed to win in their last 8 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 16th April 2021 to 22nd August 2021, a run of 9 games.



Beşiktaş are undefeated in their last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 15th May 2021 to 21st September 2021, a run of 7 games.



M. Batshuayi had just 9 touches in the first half.