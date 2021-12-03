Kasimpasa and Besiktas equalized 1-1. German Can Bozdogan had scored for Besiktas and Michy Batshuayi's goal was disallowed in the first part. Umut Bozok put the final 1-1 for the locals.

Kasımpaşa have failed to win in their last 4 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 29th August 2021 to 23rd October 2021, a run of 8 games.

Beşiktaş have failed to win in their last 5 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest winless streak in the competition (since at least 2014/2015).