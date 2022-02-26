Besiktas took an important win with goals of Batshuayi (2) y Ghezzal and beat Sivasspor 3-2 for a new date of the Turquish Super League.

While Besiktas managed to open the match quickly with Batshuayi’s goal, then came the hometeam's draw through Yatabaré. At the end of the first half, Ghezzal led the way to the victory.

Already in the second, Batshuayi scored the 3-1 with a penalty as did Fajr to discount at the end of the match.

With this win, Besiktas is fifth in the table and aspires to climb to the top of the competition, while Sivasspor continues on the bottom half.