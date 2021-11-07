Bertolacci scores for Karagumruk against Galatasaray November 7, 2021 15:34 2:16 min The experienced midfielder give the home side the advantage just a minute after he was subbed in. Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Fatih Karagumruk Andrea Bertolacci -Latest Videos 2:42 min Mostafa Mohamed puts Galatasaray level 2:16 min Bertolacci scores for Karagumruk 2:38 min Strasbourg equalizes before half time 2:04 min Coulibaly opens the scoreline for Nantes 11:07 min Marseille couldn't win at home against Metz 4:50 min Jemerson red carded for a foul on Payet 2:05 min Karagumruk hosts Galatasaray 2:41 min Marseille kicks off the Sunday action against Metz 11:55 min Highlights: PSG pulls another tight escape to win 3:54 min Dramatic final minutes between Bordeaux and PSG