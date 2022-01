A Michy Batshuayi goal in the 67th minute was what set Besiktas and Gaziantep apart in a Monday night match in the Turkish Super Lig.

Besiktas dominated the game, with 67% of possession and 16 shots, 4 of them were on target, but could only score once thanks to the Belgium striker.

Besiktas is now 6th with 32 points while Gaziantep is 8th with 31 points.

Besiktas 1-0 Gaziantep