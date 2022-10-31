Basaksehir 2nd in the table after beating Giresunspor October 31, 2022 20:36 10:23 min Istanbul Basaksehir beat Giresunspor 3-1 on matchday 12 of the Turkish Super Lig. Turkish Super Lig Istanbul Basaksehir -Latest Videos 10:23 min Basaksehir 2nd in the table after 3-1 win 0:38 min Xavi: Barca on right track 0:36 min Pogba out of Qatar 2022 World Cup 0:21 min Napoli can reach CL final - Klopp 0:30 min Benzema returns to Madrid training 0:32 min Lewandowski to miss Plzen clash 0:55 min Lukaku suffers another injury 2:19 min United 'have a long way to go' 0:41 min Ancelotti unhappy with penalty 0:32 min Barca provide injury updates