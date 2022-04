Mario Balotelli scored the third goal in the 87th minute via a penalty kick as Adana Demirspor defeated Altay Izmir 3-1 in week 32 of the Turkish Super Lig.

Adana is fighting for a European spot at fifth place with a 14-10-8 record and 52 points. Meanwhile, Altay is struggling at the 17th spot with an 8-5-19 mark, good for 29 points.