Arda Turan has re-joined Galatasaray on a one-year deal.

The Turkish midfielder prematurely ended his two-year loan spell with Istanbul Basaksehir midway through the 2019-20 season to "open a new page in his career", and has been without a club since January, when his Barcelona contract expired.

The 33-year-old will be looking to revive his career with his boyhood club where he made 191 appearances, notching 44 goals and 76 assists in all competitions.

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim gave his blessing on signing the mercurial midfielder who played a pivotal role in his 2007-08 Turkish Super Lig championship winning side.

Turan was handed a suspended prison sentence last year for firing a gun during a brawl in a Turkish nightclub in 2018.

Earlier in 2018, Turan received a 16-game ban for pushing a match official, causing him to miss most of the 2018-19 season.

Turan will sign for one-year contract, with an option of an additional season, and will wear the number 66, according to beIN SPORTS Turkey.