The league leaders left Antalyaspor empty-handed after losing 2-1 at the Antalya Stadyumu.

Trabzonspor got the first goal of the game thanks to Andreas Cornelius in the 24th minute, but Fredy from the penalty spot at the 34th and own-goal from Tokoz in the 73th minute ended a run of 9 games without a win for Antalyaspor against Trabzonspor, and the first defeat for them in the league this season.

Trabzonspor stays first with 39 points, Antalyaspor jumps to 10th with 21 points.

Antalyaspor 2-1 Trabzonspor