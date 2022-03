Trabzonspor defeated Goztepe 4-2 in the 29th round of the Turkish Super League.

Although home team started losing due to Akbunar's goal, they were able to turn the score around with goals from Nwakaeme and Omur. Before the end of the first half, Aydogdu tied the game for the visitors.

In the second half, Djaniny and Omur scored to get another victory for the league leader.