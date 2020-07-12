Ankaragucu Gets Lone Goal In 1-0 Win Over Galatasaray July 12, 2020 20:38 4:39 min With Ezequiel Scarione scoring the only goal of the game, Ankaragucu secure a big 1-0 win over Galatasaray in Turkish Super Lig action. Highlights Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig Ankaragucu Ezequiel Scarione -Latest Videos 0:59 min Kalimuendo Breaks His PSG Duck 4:39 min Ankaragucu Gets 1-0 Win Over Galatasaray 1:02 min Sarabia Hits Volley to Extend PSG's Lead 0:44 min Gueye Nets PSG's Sixth Against Le Havre 0:58 min Neymar Scores PSG's Fifth Against Le Havre 0:53 min Mbappe Extends PSG's Lead Over Le Havre 1:17 min Neymar Extends PSG's Lead Over Le Havre 0:51 min Ruben Perez Gives Leganes 1-0 Lead Off Penalty 1:01 min Icardi Doubles PSG's Lead Over Le Havre 0:52 min Icardi Scores PSG Opener Against Le Havre