Despite having far less of the ball and only 2 shots on target, Alanyaspor made them count with a very important win 2-1 on the road against Fenerbahce.

With 15 minutes to go, Emre Akbaba gave the visitors the first goal of the game, but Serdar Dursun equalized 5 minutes later. With 2 minutes played into the 7 of stoppage time, Efkan Bekiroglu headed the ball towards the net, securing the 3 points.

With this result, Alanyaspor is third with 20 points, overcoming today's rivals that drop to 4th with 19 points.

Fenerbahce 1-2 Alanyaspor

