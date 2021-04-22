Alanyaspor Win Five-Goal Thriller Over Gaziantep April 22, 2021 17:00 10:53 min Alanyaspor come back for a 3-2 win over Gaziantep in the Turkish Super Lig Soccer Highlights Turkish Super Lig Alanyaspor Gazisehir Gaziantep -Latest Videos 0:30 min Ceferin: Florentino Is The President Of Nothing 10:53 min Alanyaspor Win Five-Goal Thriller Over Gaziantep 0:53 min Pektemek Gives Alanyaspor Lead Over Gaziantep 1:06 min Caulker Nets Alanyaspor Leveler Against Gaziantep 1:05 min Demir Brace Gives Gaziantep Lead Over Alanyaspor 0:59 min Pektemek Levels Alanyaspor With Gaziantep 1:08 min Gaziantep Score Early Opener Against Alanyaspor 0:31 min Sports Burst - Who Really Leads LaLiga? 0:55 min Arteta: Arsenal Must Accept ESL Consequences 1:19 min Man Utd Fans Storm Training Ground in Protest