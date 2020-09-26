Afobe Brace In Trabzonspor Win Over Malatyaspor September 26, 2020 20:32 5:45 min A Benik Afobe brace leads Trabzonspor to a 3-1 win over Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig Soccer Highlights Turkish Super Lig Trabzonspor Yeni Malatyaspor -Latest Videos 1:00 min Aissa Mandi Scores Equalizer For Real Betis 1:01 min William Carvalho Gives Real Betis 2-1 Lead 1:08 min Federico Valverde Scores Opener For Real Madrid 5:07 min Real Sociedad Secure Three Points Against Elche 5:45 min Afobe Brace In Trabzonspor Win Over Malatyaspor 1:01 min Roberto Lopez Scores Real Sociedad's Third Goal 1:01 min Januzaj Converts Penalty, Makes It 2-0 To Sociedad 1:10 min Cristian Portu Gives Real Sociedad 1-0 Lead 4:00 min Rennes Dominate Saint-Etienne, Go Top Of The Table 1:11 min Hunou Chip Extends Rennes Lead Over Saint-Etienne