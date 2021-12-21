Two assists from Vargas ended in two goals from Yunus Akgun who scored twice for Adana to win 2-0 against Galatasaray in round 18 of the Turkish Super Lig.

Adana Demirspor have scored in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 4 games from 24th October 2021 to 21st November 2021.

M. Vargas has assisted 8 goals this season (2 in this game), no player has more in the Turkish Super Lig.

Galatasaray have failed to win in their last 7 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 8th March 2020 to 12th July 2020, a run of 8 games.

