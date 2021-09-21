Britt Assombalonga scored a dramatic header in the dying seconds of the match, adding to a screamer shot earlier by Mario Balotelli, and Adana Demirspor came from behind (3-0) to snatch a point in the visit to Besiktas 3-3.

GOALS:

Javi Montero, 20' - Besiktas: 1-0

Souza, 43' - Besiktas: 2-0

Ridvan Yilmaz, 52' - Besiktas: 3-0

Matías Vargas, 60' - Adana Demirspor: 3-1

Mario Balotelli, 79' - Adana Demirspor: 3-2

Britt Assombalonga, 90+7' - Adana Demirspor: 3-3

