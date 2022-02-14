Adana Demirspor and Besiktas played to a 1-1 draw in their Week 25 match of the 2021/22 Turkish Super Lig.

Besiktas hit first when Alex Teixeira found the net in the 31st minute. Adana Demirspor started to react soon after that and got one goal by Mario Balotelli disallowed close to the halftime, and then finally tied it in the dying seconds at the 90+2 minute via Samet Akaydin.

Adana Demirspor is third in the table with an 11-8-6 record and 41 points while Besiktas is eighth with 10-8-7 and 38 points.

Post-game insights:

Adana Demirspor have scored in each of their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring 9 goals in that run.

Beşiktaş have failed to win in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer winless streak was from 30th October 2021 to 3rd December 2021, a run of 5 games.

Adana Demirspor are undefeated in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 12th December 2021 to 15th January 2022, a run of 6 games.

Beşiktaş are undefeated in their last 6 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their last longer unbeaten streak was from 15th May 2021 to 21st September 2021, a run of 7 games.

Adana Demirspor have scored in their last 3 games in the Turkish Super Lig, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 6 games from 12th December 2021 to 15th January 2022.

