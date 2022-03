At the end of match day 28 of the Turkish Super League, Besiktas received Basaksehir at Vodafone Park.

The last two champions of this tournament tied 2-2. Trezeguet and Okaka scored for the visitors, while Yalcin and Karaman were the ones that gave hope to the home team.

A draw with bitter taste for both: Basaksehir remains still third, five points behind Konyaspor. And Besiktas is in seventh place.