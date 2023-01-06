- After too many off-pace and below-par seasons, both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are fighting fit and in form. Fenerbahce have not won the Super Lig title since 2013-14, an incredible vacuum of success, while Galatasaray have sat on the sidelines and watched Besiktas, Istanbul Basaksehir and Trabzonspor clinch the title since their last win in 2017-2018. This drought looks set to break and Sunday's game will play a pivotal part in which team gives their long-suffering fans a reason to party in May.

- Galatasaray, currently sitting at the top of the Super Lig standings, only have a single-point lead over Sunday's rivals in the Intercontinental Derby. Sunday's match-up continues what is turning out to be a neck-and-neck title race reminiscent of the recent no-mistakes-permitted chases between Liverpool and Manchester City but with the added drama of these two teams being the fiercest of rivals.

- This is the Intercontinental Derby, a bucket list match for all soccer fans to attend. Sunday's game is between two teams from the same city but on different geographical continents. Fenerbahce are in Asia with Galatasaray in Europe, both sides divided by The Bosporus Strait. The fixture is a sprightly 113 years old with Sunday's meeting in the home of Fenerbahce set to be number 395 in recorded meetings between the pair since 1909. Historically, Fenerbahce have the upper hand with 148 wins to Galatasaray's 125, but the past ten meetings have been split down the middle with two wins apiece and six draws.

- The Yellow Canaries are playing catch-up in the Super Lig standings but have been the most consistent this season with a record-high 42 goals (13 more than Galatasaray), their best in over 60 years. Enner Valencia remains the main man for Fenerbahce with 13 goals this season but he has been boosted by the rampant form of Belgium's Michy Batshauyi who has racked up 8 goals in ten appearances since leaving Chelsea over the summer, a move that the Stamford Bridge side are surely regretting. Fenerbahce are lead by Jorge Jesus, a coach in his first season in charge who certainly knows how to handle a pressure cooker of an encounter, having delivered a Copa Libertadores title to Flamengo in 2019 as well as three Portuguese league titles with Benfica.

- Galatasaray's last campaign was historically horrendous with a 13th-place finish. The club looked to the past for some inspiration with Okan Buruk taking over, a former player who turned out for Galatasaray for 12 seasons. The 49-year-old has risen through the ranks as a coach over the past decade and pulled off a minor miracle by leading Istanbul Basaksehir to the Super Lig title win in 2019-20. After an iffy start, Galatasaray have put the pedal to the metal with six straight Super Lig wins.

