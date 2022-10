Kayserispor played against Galatasaray today in a thrilling game.

Kayserispor opened the score in the 22nd minute.

They scored the second in the 34th minute.

Kayserispor secure a 2-0 lead! 🔒🔥



The first half ended 2-0.

Galatasaray closed the gap in the 86th minute, but it wasn't enough.

The game ended 2-1.