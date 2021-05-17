Español
Trabzonspor Announce Gervinho Addition

The Ivorian international and Bruno Peres will join the Turkish giants, according to club president Ahmet Agaoglu.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu said his club has signed Gervinho and Bruno Peres.

Gervinho, 33, is well-travelled with stops in France, England, China and Italy, but Turkey will represent a new location for him.

The Ivorian is currently at Parma, but is eager to move following the club's relegation from Serie A

Meanwhile, Bruno Peres has spent the last two seasons with Roma, becoming a staple for the Giallorossi on either flank.

“Bruno Peres and Gervinho are closed business," Agaoglu said via Forza Parma. "They will arrive for signature within 8-10 days, depending on the situation and travel possibilities “

