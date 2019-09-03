Martin Skrtel has joined the ranks of former Premier League stars at Turkish club Basaksehir following his abrupt exit from Atalanta.

Slovakian veteran Skrtel terminated his Atalanta contract by mutual consent just 24 days after joining from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, reportedly after a falling-out with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 34-year-old former Liverpool centre-back secured a swift return to the Turkish capital with his new club, where he joins the likes of former Manchester City forward Robinho, ex-Arsenal and City left-back Gael Clichy and erstwhile West Ham, Newcastle United and Chelsea forward Demba Ba.

Kerim Frei, once of Fulham, and former Leicester City man Gokhan Inler are also in the Basaksehir squad.

In a statement announcing the move on their website, Basaksehir said Skrtel had signed a one-year contract.