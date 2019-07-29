Report: Sturridge Nears Trabzonspor Switch

GOAL

Turkish side Trabzonspor are close to signing former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer, according to Hurriyet.

Trabzonspor officials flew out to Boston to meet with the England international and agree terms on a contract, with an announcement expected imminently.

Former Chelsea, Man City and Bolton striker Sturridge is a free agent after he was released by Liverpool at the end of his contract last month.

His prospects of finding another English club hit a speed bump last week when he has been banned for six weeks – four of which are suspended until August 31 2020 – and fined £75,000 for breaching the Football Association's (FA) betting regulations.