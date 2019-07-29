Español
Turkish Super League

Report: Sturridge Nears Trabzonspor Switch

The English striker is reportedly on the cusp of joining Turkish Super Lig sid Trabzonspor after being released from Liverpool last month.

Reuters

GOAL

Turkish side Trabzonspor are close to signing former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer, according to Hurriyet.

Trabzonspor officials flew out to Boston to meet with the England international and agree terms on a contract, with an announcement expected imminently.

Former Chelsea, Man City and Bolton striker Sturridge is a free agent after he was released by Liverpool at the end of his contract last month.

His prospects of finding another English club hit a speed bump last week when he has been banned for six weeks – four of which are suspended until August 31 2020 – and fined £75,000 for breaching the Football Association's (FA) betting regulations.

