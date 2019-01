GOAL

Out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is a target of Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce, according to reports in The Daily Mail.

The Spaniard, who has previously been linked with a move to Milan, has struggled for regular starting time under Maurizio Sarri this season.

The Turkish side are also potential suitors though, and have reportedly travelled to London in an attempt to secure a deal for the 31-year-old’s departure.