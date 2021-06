With the recent return of Carlo Ancelotti as manager, the Real Madrid roster is likely set for an overhaul.

Among the most likely roster moves is the possible departure of veteran Marcelo, who has emerged as a transfer target for Fenerbahce, who have offered him a two-year deal, according to AS.

The 33-year-old defender already saw greatly diminished playing time under now-former boss Zinedine Zidane, and is unlikely to feature heavily for Real Madrid going forward.