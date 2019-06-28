Galatasaray Joins Galatasaray On A Free Transfer

Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Ryan Babel on a free transfer.
Babel, who spent the second half of 2018-19 at Fulham, has signed for the Turkish giants on a three-year contract.
The Netherlands international, 32, scored five Premier League goals in 16 appearances for the Cottagers, though that was not enough to keep the club in the top flight.
#WelcomeBabel 🤭 pic.twitter.com/uppUEpYmvF— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) June 28, 2019
And Babel has now returned to Turkey, having spent two separate spells in the country before - with Kasimpasa and Besiktas respectively.
"I think my adventure should continue like this," former Liverpool forward Babel told Galatasaray's official website.
"I am very happy and grateful to be here. I hope I can add extra things to our team. I hope I will win trophies with Galatasaray."
Babel will be joined at Galatasaray by Adem Buyuk and Valentine Ozornwafor, who also signed for the Super Lig champions on Friday.