Babel Joins Galatasaray On A Free Transfer

Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Ryan Babel on a free transfer.

Babel, who spent the second half of 2018-19 at Fulham, has signed for the Turkish giants on a three-year contract.

The Netherlands international, 32, scored five Premier League goals in 16 appearances for the Cottagers, though that was not enough to keep the club in the top flight.

And Babel has now returned to Turkey, having spent two separate spells in the country before - with Kasimpasa and Besiktas respectively.

"I think my adventure should continue like this," former Liverpool forward Babel told Galatasaray's official website.

"I am very happy and grateful to be here. I hope I can add extra things to our team. I hope I will win trophies with Galatasaray."

Babel will be joined at Galatasaray by Adem Buyuk and Valentine Ozornwafor, who also signed for the Super Lig champions on Friday.