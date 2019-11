GOAL

Arsene Wenger is now the odds on favourite to replace Niko Kovac at Bayern Munich, according to Bild.

Ralf Rangnick, former RB Leipzig boss, has ruled himself out of the running via his agent, who claimed his client 'does not bring what is being sought by Bayern.

TUCHEL 'NOT INTERESTED' IN BAYERN JOB

With Rangnick out of the running, the German publication claims that former Arsenal boss Wenger is a shoo-in for the Bavarian hotseat.