Transfer Wire: Mbappe's PSG Pledge May 1, 2020 16:39 4:32 min Mbappe pledges allegiance to PSG, Real Madrid go shopping in South America, and Barcelona look to bag a Benfica defender PSG Soccer Barcelona Premier League Real Madrid Ligue 1 Transfer Tracker AS Monaco La Liga Lyon -Latest Videos 12:31 min Did Ligue 1 Make The Right Season-Ending Choices? 4:32 min Transfer Wire: Mbappe's PSG Pledge 1:23 min Unanimous Vote From Serie A Clubs To Finish Season 22:44 min Setien "Messi And Barcelona Will Always Be United" 6:11 min Quick Fire Questions: Edinson Cavani 12:37 min Checking In With... Jesse Marsch 3:28 min Lyon 'Reserve Right to Appeal' Ligue 1 Standings 23:04 min LaLiga Nations: Argentina 2:00 min Happy 28th Birthday To Marc-André ter Stegen 22:28 min Ligue 1: Top 50 Plays Of 2019-20