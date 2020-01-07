GOAL

Barcelona won't allow Arturo Vidal to leave the club in the January window, according to Sport.

Manchester United and Inter have been linked but Ernesto Valverde is apparently desperate to keep hold of him, and has offered assurances over playing time.

Vidal fueled speculation of an exit further recently when he accused Barcelona of being "unfair" amid claims he is owed up to €2.4million in unpaid bonuses.

Nonetheless, the Chile international remains a part of Valverde's squad and came off the bench to score in Barca's most recent game, a 2-2 draw at bottom club Espanyol in La Liga.