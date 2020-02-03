Real Madrid are tracking the situation of Kylian Mbappe at PSG, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was unhappy with head coach Thomas Tuchel after being substituted during the team's 5-0 Ligue 1 win over Montpellier on Saturday.

Le Parisien reports Mbappe, Tuchel and PSG sporting director Leonardo met on Sunday, but that the relationship between coach and player may be at the point of no return.

The France international is out of contract in 2022 and Madrid would hope to land the forward for less than €300million next year.