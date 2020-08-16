Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has emerged as a transfer target for RB Leipzig, according to Sky Sports.

The Norwegian scored 24 goals during a loan spell with Trabzonspor last season, earning him the Golden Boot in Turkey.

The Turkish side have the option to make the deal permanent but could then sell him on.

Despite a second-place finish last season, Trabzonspor are currently serving a one-year ban from European football for breaching UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations, making it unlikely that Sorloth will stick around for the 2020-21 Turkish Super Lig campaign.

Leipzig are in the market for a forward following Timo Werner's departure to Chelsea at the end of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.