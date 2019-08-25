Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a $122million (€109m) move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Neymar, according to The Mirror.

Neymar wants to return to LaLiga, with former club Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly vying for his signature before the transfer window shuts on September 2.

If Neymar does get his wish, former Manchester United forward Zaha has emerged as a potential signing, with PSG reportedly sending a team to London to try to strike a deal.

The Ivory Coast international was linked to Arsenal and Everton before the Premier League's transfer window closed.

Palace coach Roy Hodgson has insisted the Premier League club is closed for business in the transfer window, however, a lucrative offer for the Ivorian striker could convince them to reconsider.

Zaha scored 10 goals in 34 games in the English top-flight last season.