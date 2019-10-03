Manchester United have joined the race to sign in-form Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to The Sun.

The 20-year-old has impressed this term on loan at Real Sociedad, where he has scored two goals, supplied two assists and been one of LaLiga's most creative midfielders.

The Norway international, who joined Madrid from Stromsgodset in 2015 but only has two appearances to his name for the Spanish giants, has also been linked to Premier League rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Norwegian connection at Old Trafford could work in the Red Devils' favor, with reports Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apparently a big fan of his compatriot and eager to sign him next summer.