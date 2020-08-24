Manchester United are prepared to meet Ansu Fati's £153 million ($200m) release clause to sign the young Barcelona star, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Red Devils are eager to bring another promising attacker to Old Trafford and are turning their attention towards Camp Nou after struggling to get a deal in place for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

However, while Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has spoken about the club's intention to sell certain players due to the financial impact of COVID-19, he has also emphasized that Ansu Fati is not among the list of names up for sale.

The LaLiga club intends to look towards its La Masia academy to bolster an aging first-team squad rather than as a production line from which other clubs can pick off talent.

"Many clubs love him, but we don't want to sell him. He knows it," Bartomeu said about the 17-year-old in an interview with Barca TV.