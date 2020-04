GOAL

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in signing Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder - according to L'Equipe.

The Frenchman could leave Stade Louis II this summer, despite the fact he still has four years left to run on his current contract with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Ben Yedder has scored 19 goals in 31 outings across all competitions for Monaco in 2019-20, and is now being touted for a Premier League move.