Juventus hope to upset Barcelona in the transfer market by making a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The Italian side want to unite the Brazil star with current talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and are willing to offer Paulo Dybala to PSG in order to sweeten the deal.

Neymar's wage demands could prove decisive, however, as Juventus would not be willing to match his current salary at PSG.