Inter are well placed to secure the signature of Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo this summer - according to Marca.

The 26-year-old could be included as part of any deal which sees Lautaro Martinez swap San Siro for Camp Nou, but the two clubs are yet to reach a final agreement on a fee.

Juventus and Manchester City were also linked with Semedo earlier this year, but the former won't match his wage demands and the latter are unwilling to exchange Joao Cancelo for him.