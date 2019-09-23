GOAL

Everton Soares continues to attract interest from Europe and Gremio would be willing to do business at €45 million (£40m/$49m), claims Calciomercato.

AC Milan are said to be leading the hunt for the highly-rated Brazilian, who has been linked with Arsenal in the past.

Everton was one of the breakout stars during Brazil's run to Copa America glory this summer, but ended up staying with Gremio through the end of the transfer window.

Everton and Gremio host Flamengo in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals Oct. 2.