Fenerbahce have made contact with Barcelona to discuss the availability of Jean-Clair Todibo and Moussa Wague - according to Sport.

The Turkish club are eager to bring in the pair on loan next season, and the Blaugrana could be open to a deal.

Neither Todibo or Wague look likely to break into Barca's starting line anytime soon, with Fenerbahce now representing a possible outlet for them to continue their development.

Todibo joined Schalke on loan in January but failed to make much of an impression with the Bundesliga side as they went 11 games without a win.

The German side allowed a €25million ($28m) purchase option for the Frenchman to expire.

Wague also spent much of the 2019-20 season on loan - joining Nice during the January transfer window.

However, the Senegalese only made five appearances with the French side as the Ligue 1 season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.