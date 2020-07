GOAL

Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move for Lille forward Jonathan Ikone as a possible replacement for Jadon Sancho, according to The Times.

It is claimed discussions have begun for the 22-year-old, who Lille value at €45 million (£41m/$52m).

Manchester United are hoping to sign Sancho this summer, and Dortmund are reportedly open to a big sale to support them through the coronavirus crisis.

