Boca Juniors have identified Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo as a transfer target - according to ESPN.

The Argentine joined former club Estudiantes on loan in January, but still has one year left to run on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Boca are eager to sign Rojo on a permanent deal this summer, but will have to fork out a fee within the region of £15 million ($19m) to secure his services.