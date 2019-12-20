Laurent Blanc has met with AS Monaco to discuss taking over as manager, according to Foot Mercato.
Current boss Leonardo Jardim is coming under pressure with his side sat in ninth in Ligue 1.
Blanc has been without a club since leaving PSG in 2016.
