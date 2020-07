GOAL

Inter, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are all interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi - according to L'Equipe.

All three clubs have made contact with the Gunners to discuss the Frenchman's availability ahead of the summer transfer window.

Guendouzi's future at Arsenal has been called into question in the wake of his clash with Neal Maupay during a 2-1 loss against Brighton on June 20.