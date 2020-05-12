Barcelona and Inter are finalizing a deal for Lautaro Martinez, according to the cover of SPORT.

The Inter star continues to be linked with a move to Camp Nou, where he could play alongside Argentina teammate Lionel Messi more regularly.

With pressure on the Catalan giants to reduce their wage bill, the arrival of Martinez would necessitate selling other members of the squad.

The report claims the clubs are going to agree a deal of close to €60million plus two players – midfielder Arturo Vidal and either Nelson Semedo or Emerson.

SPORT also reports Barca and Martinez have a verbal agreement for a four-year deal.

However, in Italy, Corriere dello Sport suggests a deal to bring Lautaro to the Camp Nou would involve a more complex transaction involving three clubs that would also include João Cancelo joining the Nerazzurri and Semedo joining Manchester City.