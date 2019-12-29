Tottenham want to bring Gareth Bale back to North London in a swap deal that would see want-away midfielder Christian Eriksen join Real Madrid, claims The Sun.

Bale was linked with a move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning during the summer, with Madrid's board reported to be unhappy at the lack of transfer fee involved in the deal, while other outlets claimed Bale pulled out over family concerns regarding the move to China.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane had made no secret of his desire to ship Bale out of the Bernabeu during the team's preseason tour of the United States.

Bale fueled speculation of a return to the north London club when he branded Jose Mourinho a "serial winner" following the Portuguese coach's appointment at Tottenham.

It is said that LaLiga giants Madrid would receive £25.7million (€30m) as well as Eriksen in a deal that could reunite Bale with the club he left in 2013.

Eriksen has been linked to Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and other clubs in Europe as his contract runs out at the end of the season.